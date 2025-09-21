flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

10 Francs 1931 "Type 1929-1939" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 10 Francs 1931 "Type 1929-1939" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 10 Francs 1931 "Type 1929-1939" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,680)
  • Weight10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2186 oz) 6,8 g
  • Diameter28 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC35,467,583

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination10 Francs
  • Year1931
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:15 USD
Auction sales chart 10 Francs 1931 "Type 1929-1939" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (49)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1931 . This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3779 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 10 Francs 1931 at auction Katz - September 21, 2025
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 21, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
France 10 Francs 1931 at auction Nomisma - September 10, 2025
France 10 Francs 1931 at auction Nomisma - September 10, 2025
SellerNomisma
DateSeptember 10, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1931 at auction MDC Monaco - August 31, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateAugust 31, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
France 10 Francs 1931 at auction Katz - August 17, 2025
SellerKatz
DateAugust 17, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 10 Francs 1931 at auction Katz - July 10, 2025
SellerKatz
DateJuly 10, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 10 Francs 1931 at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - June 1, 2025
SellerIbrahim's Collectibles
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1931 at auction Katz - April 13, 2025
SellerKatz
DateApril 13, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1931 at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
SellerKatz
DateDecember 16, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 10 Francs 1931 at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2024
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 23, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1931 at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
SellerKatz
DateOctober 27, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 10 Francs 1931 at auction Coins NB - October 5, 2024
SellerCoins NB
DateOctober 5, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 10 Francs 1931 at auction Russiancoin - October 3, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 3, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1931 at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 29, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 10 Francs 1931 at auction WCN - August 15, 2024
SellerWCN
DateAugust 15, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 10 Francs 1931 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 10 Francs 1931 at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJune 28, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1931 at auction Coins NB - June 15, 2024
SellerCoins NB
DateJune 15, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 10 Francs 1931 at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
SellerKatz
DateMay 19, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 10 Francs 1931 at auction Coins NB - April 13, 2024
SellerCoins NB
DateApril 13, 2024
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 10 Francs 1931 at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 11, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 10 Francs 1931 at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJanuary 28, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 10 Francs 1931?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 10 Francs 1931 is 15 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 10 Francs 1931?

The information on the current value of the French coin 10 Francs 1931 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 10 Francs 1931?

To sell the 10 Francs 1931 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Third RepublicCoins of France in 1931All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 10 FrancsNumismatic auctions