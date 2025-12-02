flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

1 Franc 1898 "Sower". Piedfort (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Piedfort

Obverse 1 Franc 1898 "Sower" Piedfort - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 1 Franc 1898 "Sower" Piedfort - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight10,12 g
  • Pure silver (0,2717 oz) 8,4502 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC15,000,000

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination1 Franc
  • Year1898
  • MintParis
  • PurposePattern
Auction sales chart
Average price:540 USD
Auction sales chart 1 Franc 1898 "Sower" Piedfort - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (7)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1 Franc 1898 "Sower". Piedfort. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 342 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 800. Bidding took place November 23, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 1 Franc 1898 "Sower" at auction cgb.fr - December 2, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateDecember 2, 2025
ConditionNo grade GENI
Selling price
604 $
Price in auction currency 520 EUR
France 1 Franc 1898 "Sower" at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - June 11, 2025
SellerBeaussant Lefèvre
DateJune 11, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1898 "Sower" at auction Chaponnière - November 20, 2019
SellerChaponnière
DateNovember 20, 2019
ConditionSP62 PCGS
Selling price
404 $
Price in auction currency 400 CHF
France 1 Franc 1898 "Sower" at auction Boule - November 14, 2018
SellerBoule
DateNovember 14, 2018
ConditionSP65 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1898 "Sower" at auction 51 Gallery - February 10, 2017
Seller51 Gallery
DateFebruary 10, 2017
ConditionSP63 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1898 "Sower" at auction Hess Divo - October 26, 2011
SellerHess Divo
DateOctober 26, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1898 "Sower" at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
SellerKünker
DateJune 22, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 1 Franc 1898 "Sower", Piedfort?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Franc 1898 "Sower", Piedfort is 540 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Franc 1898 "Sower", Piedfort?

The information on the current value of the French coin 1 Franc 1898 "Sower", Piedfort is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1 Franc 1898 "Sower", Piedfort?

To sell the 1 Franc 1898 "Sower", Piedfort we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

