1 Franc 1898 "Sower". Piedfort (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Piedfort
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,835)
- Weight10,12 g
- Pure silver (0,2717 oz) 8,4502 g
- Diameter23 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC15,000,000
Description
- CountryFrance
- PeriodThird Republic
- Denomination1 Franc
- Year1898
- MintParis
- PurposePattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 1 Franc 1898 "Sower". Piedfort. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 342 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 800. Bidding took place November 23, 2025.
How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 1 Franc 1898 "Sower", Piedfort?
According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Franc 1898 "Sower", Piedfort is 540 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Franc 1898 "Sower", Piedfort?
The information on the current value of the French coin 1 Franc 1898 "Sower", Piedfort is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the 1 Franc 1898 "Sower", Piedfort?
To sell the 1 Franc 1898 "Sower", Piedfort we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.