FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

1 Franc 1918 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 1 Franc 1918 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 1 Franc 1918 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC50,112,330

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination1 Franc
  • Year1918
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:25 USD
Auction sales chart 1 Franc 1918 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1 Franc 1918 "Sower". This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 6076 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 950. Bidding took place August 19, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 1 Franc 1918 "Sower" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 30, 2025
France 1 Franc 1918 "Sower" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 30, 2025
SellerTauler & Fau
DateOctober 30, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
France 1 Franc 1918 "Sower" at auction Agora - October 28, 2025
SellerAgora
DateOctober 28, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 24 USD
France 1 Franc 1918 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - August 31, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateAugust 31, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1918 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - August 31, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateAugust 31, 2025
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1918 "Sower" at auction Katz - July 10, 2025
SellerKatz
DateJuly 10, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1918 "Sower" at auction Coins NB - April 12, 2025
SellerCoins NB
DateApril 12, 2025
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1918 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - March 15, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 15, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1918 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - March 15, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 15, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1918 "Sower" at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
SellerKatz
DateDecember 16, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1918 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1918 "Sower" at auction Katz - November 21, 2024
SellerKatz
DateNovember 21, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1918 "Sower" at auction Via - November 4, 2024
SellerVia
DateNovember 4, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1918 "Sower" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
SellerKatz
DateOctober 27, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1918 "Sower" at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 29, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1918 "Sower" at auction Katz - August 30, 2024
SellerKatz
DateAugust 30, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1918 "Sower" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1918 "Sower" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
SellerKatz
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1918 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 22, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1918 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 22, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1918 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 22, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1918 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 22, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 1 Franc 1918 "Sower"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Franc 1918 "Sower" is 25 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Franc 1918 "Sower"?

The information on the current value of the French coin 1 Franc 1918 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1 Franc 1918 "Sower"?

To sell the 1 Franc 1918 "Sower" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

