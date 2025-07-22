flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

1 Franc 1916 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC92,029,179

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination1 Franc
  • Year1916
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:45 USD
Auction sales chart 1 Franc 1916 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1 Franc 1916 "Sower". This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 23115 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 780. Bidding took place September 1, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 1 Franc 1916 "Sower" at auction cgb.fr - July 22, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateJuly 22, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 49 EUR
France 1 Franc 1916 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - March 15, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 15, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
France 1 Franc 1916 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - March 15, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 15, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1916 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - March 15, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 15, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1916 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - March 15, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 15, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1916 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - March 15, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 15, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1916 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - March 15, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 15, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1916 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - March 15, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 15, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1916 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - March 15, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 15, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1916 "Sower" at auction Katz - January 14, 2025
SellerKatz
DateJanuary 14, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1916 "Sower" at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
SellerKatz
DateDecember 16, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1916 "Sower" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
SellerKatz
DateOctober 27, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1916 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 22, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1916 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 22, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1916 "Sower" at auction Coins NB - June 15, 2024
SellerCoins NB
DateJune 15, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1916 "Sower" at auction Coins NB - December 16, 2023
SellerCoins NB
DateDecember 16, 2023
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1916 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1916 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1916 "Sower" at auction cgb.fr - July 25, 2023
Sellercgb.fr
DateJuly 25, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1916 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 14, 2022
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 14, 2022
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1916 "Sower" at auction Stack's - June 1, 2022
France 1 Franc 1916 "Sower" at auction Stack's - June 1, 2022
SellerStack's
DateJune 1, 2022
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 1 Franc 1916 "Sower"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Franc 1916 "Sower" is 45 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Franc 1916 "Sower"?

The information on the current value of the French coin 1 Franc 1916 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1 Franc 1916 "Sower"?

To sell the 1 Franc 1916 "Sower" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

