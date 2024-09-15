flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

1 Franc 1913 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC18,654,148

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination1 Franc
  • Year1913
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:230 USD
Auction sales chart 1 Franc 1913 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1 Franc 1913 "Sower". This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 22206 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 900. Bidding took place June 11, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 1 Franc 1913 "Sower" at auction Heritage - December 22, 2025
France 1 Franc 1913 "Sower" at auction Heritage - December 22, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 22, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1913 "Sower" at auction Heritage - May 29, 2025
France 1 Franc 1913 "Sower" at auction Heritage - May 29, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMay 29, 2025
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
528 $
Price in auction currency 528 USD
France 1 Franc 1913 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - March 15, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 15, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
France 1 Franc 1913 "Sower" at auction Auctiones - September 15, 2024
SellerAuctiones
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1913 "Sower" at auction cgb.fr - October 24, 2023
Sellercgb.fr
DateOctober 24, 2023
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1913 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1913 "Sower" at auction Heritage - June 11, 2023
France 1 Franc 1913 "Sower" at auction Heritage - June 11, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJune 11, 2023
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1913 "Sower" at auction Heritage - June 11, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJune 11, 2023
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1913 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2022
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 3, 2022
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1913 "Sower" at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 9, 2021
SellerSolidus Numismatik
DateMarch 9, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1913 "Sower" at auction Karamitsos - September 12, 2020
SellerKaramitsos
DateSeptember 12, 2020
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1913 "Sower" at auction cgb.fr - April 28, 2020
Sellercgb.fr
DateApril 28, 2020
ConditionMS62
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1913 "Sower" at auction Coinhouse - December 15, 2018
France 1 Franc 1913 "Sower" at auction Coinhouse - December 15, 2018
SellerCoinhouse
DateDecember 15, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1913 "Sower" at auction Nomisma - October 25, 2017
SellerNomisma
DateOctober 25, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1913 "Sower" at auction Nomisma - May 10, 2017
France 1 Franc 1913 "Sower" at auction Nomisma - May 10, 2017
SellerNomisma
DateMay 10, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1913 "Sower" at auction iNumis - June 7, 2016
SelleriNumis
DateJune 7, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 1 Franc 1913 "Sower"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Franc 1913 "Sower" is 230 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Franc 1913 "Sower"?

The information on the current value of the French coin 1 Franc 1913 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1 Franc 1913 "Sower"?

To sell the 1 Franc 1913 "Sower" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

