flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

1 Franc 1912 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)

no imageno image

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC10,001,000

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination1 Franc
  • Year1912
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:55 USD
Auction sales chart 1 Franc 1912 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1 Franc 1912 "Sower". This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 9289 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place October 2, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 1 Franc 1912 "Sower" at auction Stephen Album - December 2, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateDecember 2, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 75 USD
France 1 Franc 1912 "Sower" at auction Auctiones - September 15, 2024
SellerAuctiones
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 40 CHF
France 1 Franc 1912 "Sower" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1912 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 22, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1912 "Sower" at auction Coinhouse - December 17, 2023
SellerCoinhouse
DateDecember 17, 2023
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1912 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1912 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1912 "Sower" at auction Karamitsos - June 13, 2021
SellerKaramitsos
DateJune 13, 2021
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1912 "Sower" at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 9, 2021
SellerSolidus Numismatik
DateMarch 9, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1912 "Sower" at auction Karamitsos - June 13, 2020
SellerKaramitsos
DateJune 13, 2020
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1912 "Sower" at auction iNumis - June 7, 2016
SelleriNumis
DateJune 7, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 1 Franc 1912 "Sower"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Franc 1912 "Sower" is 55 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Franc 1912 "Sower"?

The information on the current value of the French coin 1 Franc 1912 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1 Franc 1912 "Sower"?

To sell the 1 Franc 1912 "Sower" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Third RepublicCoins of France in 1912All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 1 FrancNumismatic auctions