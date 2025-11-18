flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

1 Franc 1911 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 1 Franc 1911 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 1 Franc 1911 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC5,542,000

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination1 Franc
  • Year1911
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:110 USD
Auction sales chart 1 Franc 1911 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1 Franc 1911 "Sower". This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 672 sold at the Münzen und Medaillen AG Basel auction for CHF 6,300. Bidding took place March 6, 2001.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 1 Franc 1911 "Sower" at auction cgb.fr - November 18, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateNovember 18, 2025
ConditionNo grade GENI
Selling price
243 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
France 1 Franc 1911 "Sower" at auction Auctiones - September 15, 2024
SellerAuctiones
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 40 CHF
France 1 Franc 1911 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 22, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1911 "Sower" at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
SellerFrühwald
DateFebruary 18, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1911 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionMS64 GENI
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1911 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1911 "Sower" at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2016
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 27, 2016
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1911 "Sower" at auction iNumis - June 7, 2016
SelleriNumis
DateJune 7, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 1 Franc 1911 "Sower"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Franc 1911 "Sower" is 110 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Franc 1911 "Sower"?

The information on the current value of the French coin 1 Franc 1911 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1 Franc 1911 "Sower"?

To sell the 1 Franc 1911 "Sower" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Third RepublicCoins of France in 1911All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 1 FrancNumismatic auctions