FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

1 Franc 1910 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 1 Franc 1910 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 1 Franc 1910 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a.

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC7,725,318

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination1 Franc
  • Year1910
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:160 USD
Auction sales chart 1 Franc 1910 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1 Franc 1910 "Sower". This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1033 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 7,250. Bidding took place January 29, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 1 Franc 1910 "Sower" at auction cgb.fr - November 18, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateNovember 18, 2025
ConditionNo grade GENI
Selling price
382 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
France 1 Franc 1910 "Sower" at auction cgb.fr - October 21, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateOctober 21, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1910 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 2, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 2, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
997 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
France 1 Franc 1910 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - August 31, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateAugust 31, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1910 "Sower" at auction cgb.fr - July 22, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateJuly 22, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1910 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 22, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1910 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - March 9, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 9, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1910 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1910 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2022
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 3, 2022
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1910 "Sower" at auction Pruvost - January 23, 2022
SellerPruvost
DateJanuary 23, 2022
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1910 "Sower" at auction iNumis - March 3, 2020
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 3, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1910 "Sower" at auction Schulman - January 28, 2017
SellerSchulman
DateJanuary 28, 2017
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1910 "Sower" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 16, 2013
SellerJean ELSEN
DateMarch 16, 2013
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1910 "Sower" at auction iNumis - March 25, 2011
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 25, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 1 Franc 1910 "Sower"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Franc 1910 "Sower" is 160 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Franc 1910 "Sower"?

The information on the current value of the French coin 1 Franc 1910 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1 Franc 1910 "Sower"?

To sell the 1 Franc 1910 "Sower" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

