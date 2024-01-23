flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

1 Franc 1908 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 1 Franc 1908 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 1 Franc 1908 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC3,961,222

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination1 Franc
  • Year1908
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:190 USD
Auction sales chart 1 Franc 1908 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1 Franc 1908 "Sower". This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1435 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 150,000. Bidding took place May 3, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 1 Franc 1908 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - August 31, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateAugust 31, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
France 1 Franc 1908 "Sower" at auction cgb.fr - October 29, 2024
Sellercgb.fr
DateOctober 29, 2024
ConditionMS62
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
France 1 Franc 1908 "Sower" at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - February 20, 2024
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateFebruary 20, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1908 "Sower" at auction cgb.fr - January 23, 2024
Sellercgb.fr
DateJanuary 23, 2024
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1908 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1908 "Sower" at auction Pruvost - September 25, 2022
SellerPruvost
DateSeptember 25, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1908 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 4, 2022
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1908 "Sower" at auction iNumis - May 9, 2022
SelleriNumis
DateMay 9, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1908 "Sower" at auction Pruvost - January 23, 2022
SellerPruvost
DateJanuary 23, 2022
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1908 "Sower" at auction cgb.fr - October 27, 2020
Sellercgb.fr
DateOctober 27, 2020
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1908 "Sower" at auction Stack's - May 14, 2018
SellerStack's
DateMay 14, 2018
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1908 "Sower" at auction iNumis - June 7, 2016
SelleriNumis
DateJune 7, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1908 "Sower" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 16, 2013
SellerJean ELSEN
DateMarch 16, 2013
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1908 "Sower" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2011
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 25, 2011
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1908 "Sower" at auction iNumis - October 21, 2011
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 21, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1908 "Sower" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 14, 2011
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 14, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1908 "Sower" at auction iNumis - March 25, 2011
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 25, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 1 Franc 1908 "Sower"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Franc 1908 "Sower" is 190 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Franc 1908 "Sower"?

The information on the current value of the French coin 1 Franc 1908 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1 Franc 1908 "Sower"?

To sell the 1 Franc 1908 "Sower" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

