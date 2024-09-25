flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

1 Franc 1907 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 1 Franc 1907 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 1 Franc 1907 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a.

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC2,562,745

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination1 Franc
  • Year1907
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:130 USD
Auction sales chart 1 Franc 1907 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1 Franc 1907 "Sower". This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1156 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place April 21, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 1 Franc 1907 "Sower" at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 30, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 49 USD
France 1 Franc 1907 "Sower" at auction St James’s - September 25, 2024
SellerSt James’s
DateSeptember 25, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
France 1 Franc 1907 "Sower" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 11, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
France 1 Franc 1907 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1907 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 1 Franc 1907 "Sower" at auction Stephen Album - August 16, 2021
SellerStephen Album
DateAugust 16, 2021
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 1 Franc 1907 "Sower" at auction Stephen Album - August 16, 2021
SellerStephen Album
DateAugust 16, 2021
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
France 1 Franc 1907 "Sower" at auction iNumis - March 9, 2021
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 9, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
France 1 Franc 1907 "Sower" at auction iNumis - March 5, 2019
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 5, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1907 "Sower" at auction Katz - September 23, 2018
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 23, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
France 1 Franc 1907 "Sower" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 19, 2018
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 19, 2018
ConditionMS62 GENI
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1907 "Sower" at auction WAG - May 6, 2018
SellerWAG
DateMay 6, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
******
France 1 Franc 1907 "Sower" at auction iNumis - June 7, 2016
SelleriNumis
DateJune 7, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
France 1 Franc 1907 "Sower" at auction Heritage Eur - May 28, 2016
SellerHeritage Eur
DateMay 28, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
France 1 Franc 1907 "Sower" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 23, 2015
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateSeptember 23, 2015
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
******
France 1 Franc 1907 "Sower" at auction iNumis - October 22, 2013
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 22, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1907 "Sower" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 16, 2013
SellerJean ELSEN
DateMarch 16, 2013
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1907 "Sower" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 11, 2012
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 11, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1907 "Sower" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2011
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 25, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 1 Franc 1907 "Sower"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Franc 1907 "Sower" is 130 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Franc 1907 "Sower"?

The information on the current value of the French coin 1 Franc 1907 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1 Franc 1907 "Sower"?

To sell the 1 Franc 1907 "Sower" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

