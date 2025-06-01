flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

1 Franc 1906 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 1 Franc 1906 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 1 Franc 1906 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a.

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,908,100

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination1 Franc
  • Year1906
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:370 USD
Auction sales chart 1 Franc 1906 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1 Franc 1906 "Sower". This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1931 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 1 Franc 1906 "Sower" at auction London Coins - December 7, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 7, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1906 "Sower" at auction London Coins - June 1, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 1, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1906 "Sower" at auction Heritage - April 28, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateApril 28, 2025
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 432 USD
France 1 Franc 1906 "Sower" at auction Heritage - April 28, 2025
France 1 Franc 1906 "Sower" at auction Heritage - April 28, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateApril 28, 2025
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 432 USD
France 1 Franc 1906 "Sower" at auction cgb.fr - October 29, 2024
Sellercgb.fr
DateOctober 29, 2024
ConditionNo grade GENI
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1906 "Sower" at auction cgb.fr - October 29, 2024
Sellercgb.fr
DateOctober 29, 2024
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1906 "Sower" at auction St James’s - September 25, 2024
SellerSt James’s
DateSeptember 25, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1906 "Sower" at auction cgb.fr - September 24, 2024
Sellercgb.fr
DateSeptember 24, 2024
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1906 "Sower" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 25, 2024
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 25, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1906 "Sower" at auction cgb.fr - January 23, 2024
Sellercgb.fr
DateJanuary 23, 2024
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1906 "Sower" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2023
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 25, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1906 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1906 "Sower" at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - September 30, 2022
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateSeptember 30, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1906 "Sower" at auction Jesús Vico - June 9, 2022
SellerJesús Vico
DateJune 9, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1906 "Sower" at auction cgb.fr - September 7, 2021
Sellercgb.fr
DateSeptember 7, 2021
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1906 "Sower" at auction cgb.fr - August 3, 2021
Sellercgb.fr
DateAugust 3, 2021
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1906 "Sower" at auction cgb.fr - July 27, 2021
Sellercgb.fr
DateJuly 27, 2021
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1906 "Sower" at auction Pruvost - May 30, 2021
SellerPruvost
DateMay 30, 2021
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1906 "Sower" at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 9, 2021
SellerSolidus Numismatik
DateMarch 9, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1906 "Sower" at auction iNumis - October 6, 2020
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 6, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1906 "Sower" at auction iNumis - June 4, 2019
SelleriNumis
DateJune 4, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 1 Franc 1906 "Sower"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Franc 1906 "Sower" is 370 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Franc 1906 "Sower"?

The information on the current value of the French coin 1 Franc 1906 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1 Franc 1906 "Sower"?

To sell the 1 Franc 1906 "Sower" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Third RepublicCoins of France in 1906All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 1 FrancNumismatic auctions