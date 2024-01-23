flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

1 Franc 1905 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 1 Franc 1905 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 1 Franc 1905 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC6,003,526

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination1 Franc
  • Year1905
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:160 USD
Auction sales chart 1 Franc 1905 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1 Franc 1905 "Sower". This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 815 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place May 3, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 1 Franc 1905 "Sower" at auction Heritage - November 27, 2025
France 1 Franc 1905 "Sower" at auction Heritage - November 27, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 27, 2025
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 169 USD
France 1 Franc 1905 "Sower" at auction Grün - November 12, 2025
SellerGrün
DateNovember 12, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
France 1 Franc 1905 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 22, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1905 "Sower" at auction cgb.fr - January 23, 2024
Sellercgb.fr
DateJanuary 23, 2024
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1905 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1905 "Sower" at auction cgb.fr - January 25, 2022
Sellercgb.fr
DateJanuary 25, 2022
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1905 "Sower" at auction Pruvost - January 23, 2022
SellerPruvost
DateJanuary 23, 2022
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1905 "Sower" at auction Tauler & Fau - December 15, 2021
SellerTauler & Fau
DateDecember 15, 2021
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1905 "Sower" at auction Spink - June 7, 2021
SellerSpink
DateJune 7, 2021
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1905 "Sower" at auction Olivier Goujon - June 16, 2020
SellerOlivier Goujon
DateJune 16, 2020
ConditionMS65 GENI
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1905 "Sower" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 30, 2020
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 30, 2020
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1905 "Sower" at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
SellerKatz
DateMarch 29, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1905 "Sower" at auction Spink - July 19, 2019
SellerSpink
DateJuly 19, 2019
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1905 "Sower" at auction cgb.fr - April 9, 2019
Sellercgb.fr
DateApril 9, 2019
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1905 "Sower" at auction Stack's - October 17, 2018
France 1 Franc 1905 "Sower" at auction Stack's - October 17, 2018
SellerStack's
DateOctober 17, 2018
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1905 "Sower" at auction Numisor - November 14, 2017
SellerNumisor
DateNovember 14, 2017
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1905 "Sower" at auction iNumis - June 7, 2017
SelleriNumis
DateJune 7, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1905 "Sower" at auction iNumis - June 7, 2016
SelleriNumis
DateJune 7, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1905 "Sower" at auction iNumis - October 22, 2013
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 22, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1905 "Sower" at auction cgb.fr - June 21, 2012
Sellercgb.fr
DateJune 21, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1905 "Sower" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 11, 2012
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 11, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 1 Franc 1905 "Sower"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Franc 1905 "Sower" is 160 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Franc 1905 "Sower"?

The information on the current value of the French coin 1 Franc 1905 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1 Franc 1905 "Sower"?

To sell the 1 Franc 1905 "Sower" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
