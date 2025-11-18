flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

1 Franc 1904 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 1 Franc 1904 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 1 Franc 1904 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a.

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC7,000,000

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination1 Franc
  • Year1904
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:110 USD
Auction sales chart 1 Franc 1904 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1 Franc 1904 "Sower". This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 411 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place March 17, 2025.

France 1 Franc 1904 "Sower" at auction Heritage - November 27, 2025
France 1 Franc 1904 "Sower" at auction Heritage - November 27, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 27, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 159 USD
France 1 Franc 1904 "Sower" at auction cgb.fr - November 18, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateNovember 18, 2025
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1904 "Sower" at auction cgb.fr - October 21, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateOctober 21, 2025
ConditionNo grade GENI
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1904 "Sower" at auction cgb.fr - September 23, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateSeptember 23, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1904 "Sower" at auction cgb.fr - July 22, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateJuly 22, 2025
ConditionNo grade GENI
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1904 "Sower" at auction cgb.fr - April 1, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateApril 1, 2025
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
France 1 Franc 1904 "Sower" at auction cgb.fr - October 29, 2024
Sellercgb.fr
DateOctober 29, 2024
ConditionMS63
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1904 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 22, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1904 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1904 "Sower" at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
SellerStephen Album
DateApril 11, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1904 "Sower" at auction Palombo - January 28, 2023
SellerPalombo
DateJanuary 28, 2023
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1904 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 14, 2022
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 14, 2022
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1904 "Sower" at auction Pruvost - September 25, 2022
SellerPruvost
DateSeptember 25, 2022
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1904 "Sower" at auction Pruvost - September 25, 2022
SellerPruvost
DateSeptember 25, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1904 "Sower" at auction Pruvost - January 23, 2022
SellerPruvost
DateJanuary 23, 2022
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1904 "Sower" at auction cgb.fr - June 15, 2021
Sellercgb.fr
DateJune 15, 2021
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1904 "Sower" at auction iNumis - March 9, 2021
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 9, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1904 "Sower" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 2, 2020
SellerAB Philea & Myntkompaniet
DateMay 2, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1904 "Sower" at auction iNumis - March 3, 2020
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 3, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1904 "Sower" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2019
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 1, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1904 "Sower" at auction iNumis - June 4, 2019
SelleriNumis
DateJune 4, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 1 Franc 1904 "Sower"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Franc 1904 "Sower" is 110 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Franc 1904 "Sower"?

The information on the current value of the French coin 1 Franc 1904 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1 Franc 1904 "Sower"?

To sell the 1 Franc 1904 "Sower" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

