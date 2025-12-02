flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

1 Franc 1903 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 1 Franc 1903 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 1 Franc 1903 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC472,283

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination1 Franc
  • Year1903
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:680 USD
Auction sales chart 1 Franc 1903 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (82)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1 Franc 1903 "Sower". This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 390 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 3,600. Bidding took place March 27, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 1 Franc 1903 "Sower" at auction cgb.fr - December 2, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateDecember 2, 2025
ConditionNo grade GENI
Selling price
464 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
France 1 Franc 1903 "Sower" at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - September 15, 2025
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateSeptember 15, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1903 "Sower" at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - July 11, 2025
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateJuly 11, 2025
ConditionVF25
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
France 1 Franc 1903 "Sower" at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - April 5, 2025
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateApril 5, 2025
ConditionVF25
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1903 "Sower" at auction cgb.fr - December 10, 2024
Sellercgb.fr
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1903 "Sower" at auction NumisCorner - December 6, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateDecember 6, 2024
ConditionVF30
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1903 "Sower" at auction cgb.fr - October 29, 2024
Sellercgb.fr
DateOctober 29, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1903 "Sower" at auction cgb.fr - October 29, 2024
Sellercgb.fr
DateOctober 29, 2024
ConditionVF25
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1903 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1903 "Sower" at auction St James’s - September 25, 2024
SellerSt James’s
DateSeptember 25, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1903 "Sower" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - August 18, 2024
SellerIbrahim's Collectibles
DateAugust 18, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1903 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMay 4, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1903 "Sower" at auction Palombo - March 27, 2024
SellerPalombo
DateMarch 27, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1903 "Sower" at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - February 20, 2024
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateFebruary 20, 2024
ConditionVF25
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1903 "Sower" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
France 1 Franc 1903 "Sower" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
SellerCoins.ee
DateDecember 17, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1903 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1903 "Sower" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 28, 2023
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 28, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1903 "Sower" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2023
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateJanuary 18, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1903 "Sower" at auction Gärtner - October 17, 2022
SellerGärtner
DateOctober 17, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1903 "Sower" at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - September 30, 2022
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateSeptember 30, 2022
ConditionAU50
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1903 "Sower" at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 23, 2022
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 23, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 1 Franc 1903 "Sower"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Franc 1903 "Sower" is 680 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Franc 1903 "Sower"?

The information on the current value of the French coin 1 Franc 1903 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1 Franc 1903 "Sower"?

To sell the 1 Franc 1903 "Sower" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

