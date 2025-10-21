flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

1 Franc 1902 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 1 Franc 1902 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 1 Franc 1902 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC6,000,000

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination1 Franc
  • Year1902
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:180 USD
Auction sales chart 1 Franc 1902 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1 Franc 1902 "Sower". This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 815 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 1 Franc 1902 "Sower" at auction cgb.fr - October 21, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateOctober 21, 2025
ConditionNo grade GENI
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1902 "Sower" at auction cgb.fr - July 22, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateJuly 22, 2025
ConditionNo grade GENI
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1902 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - March 15, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 15, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
France 1 Franc 1902 "Sower" at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 30, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 169 USD
France 1 Franc 1902 "Sower" at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 30, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1902 "Sower" at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
France 1 Franc 1902 "Sower" at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 30, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1902 "Sower" at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
France 1 Franc 1902 "Sower" at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 30, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1902 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1902 "Sower" at auction cgb.fr - October 29, 2024
Sellercgb.fr
DateOctober 29, 2024
ConditionMS62
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1902 "Sower" at auction cgb.fr - October 29, 2024
Sellercgb.fr
DateOctober 29, 2024
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1902 "Sower" at auction cgb.fr - October 29, 2024
Sellercgb.fr
DateOctober 29, 2024
ConditionNo grade GENI
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1902 "Sower" at auction cgb.fr - July 9, 2024
Sellercgb.fr
DateJuly 9, 2024
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1902 "Sower" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 25, 2024
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 25, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1902 "Sower" at auction cgb.fr - April 9, 2024
Sellercgb.fr
DateApril 9, 2024
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1902 "Sower" at auction cgb.fr - March 5, 2024
Sellercgb.fr
DateMarch 5, 2024
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1902 "Sower" at auction Pesek Auctions - January 31, 2024
France 1 Franc 1902 "Sower" at auction Pesek Auctions - January 31, 2024
SellerPesek Auctions
DateJanuary 31, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1902 "Sower" at auction cgb.fr - January 23, 2024
Sellercgb.fr
DateJanuary 23, 2024
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1902 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1902 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 13, 2023
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1902 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 13, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1902 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 1 Franc 1902 "Sower"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Franc 1902 "Sower" is 180 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Franc 1902 "Sower"?

The information on the current value of the French coin 1 Franc 1902 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1 Franc 1902 "Sower"?

To sell the 1 Franc 1902 "Sower" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

