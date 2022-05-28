flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

1 Franc 1901 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 1 Franc 1901 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 1 Franc 1901 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: ICE Auction Galleries

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC6,200,000

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination1 Franc
  • Year1901
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:170 USD
Auction sales chart 1 Franc 1901 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1 Franc 1901 "Sower". This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 46344 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,600. Bidding took place August 25, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 1 Franc 1901 "Sower" at auction Heritage Eur - November 14, 2025
SellerHeritage Eur
DateNovember 14, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
France 1 Franc 1901 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - June 5, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 5, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
914 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
France 1 Franc 1901 "Sower" at auction Heritage Eur - May 23, 2025
SellerHeritage Eur
DateMay 23, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1901 "Sower" at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1901 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionMS61 GENI
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1901 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1901 "Sower" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 28, 2022
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 28, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1901 "Sower" at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
SellerWAG
DateDecember 12, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1901 "Sower" at auction Spink - June 7, 2021
SellerSpink
DateJune 7, 2021
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1901 "Sower" at auction cgb.fr - April 27, 2021
Sellercgb.fr
DateApril 27, 2021
ConditionMS60
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1901 "Sower" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - February 28, 2021
SellerIbrahim's Collectibles
DateFebruary 28, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1901 "Sower" at auction Karamitsos - September 12, 2020
SellerKaramitsos
DateSeptember 12, 2020
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1901 "Sower" at auction iNumis - March 3, 2020
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 3, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1901 "Sower" at auction Spink - July 19, 2019
SellerSpink
DateJuly 19, 2019
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1901 "Sower" at auction Cayón - October 4, 2018
SellerCayón
DateOctober 4, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1901 "Sower" at auction Katz - September 23, 2018
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 23, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1901 "Sower" at auction HERVERA - September 18, 2018
SellerHERVERA
DateSeptember 18, 2018
ConditionF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1901 "Sower" at auction 51 Gallery - April 25, 2018
Seller51 Gallery
DateApril 25, 2018
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1901 "Sower" at auction HERVERA - February 23, 2018
SellerHERVERA
DateFebruary 23, 2018
ConditionF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1901 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 1, 2017
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1901 "Sower" at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2017
SellerHERVERA
DateOctober 26, 2017
ConditionF
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 1 Franc 1901 "Sower"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Franc 1901 "Sower" is 170 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Franc 1901 "Sower"?

The information on the current value of the French coin 1 Franc 1901 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1 Franc 1901 "Sower"?

To sell the 1 Franc 1901 "Sower" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

