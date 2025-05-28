flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

1 Franc 1900 "Sower" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 1 Franc 1900 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 1 Franc 1900 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: 51 Gallery

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC99,097

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination1 Franc
  • Year1900
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:1200 USD
Average price (PROOF):3300 USD
Auction sales chart 1 Franc 1900 "Sower" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (80)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1 Franc 1900 "Sower". This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1217 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC / Nomos AG auction for CHF 34,000. Bidding took place May 9, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 1 Franc 1900 "Sower" at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - May 28, 2025
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateMay 28, 2025
ConditionVG10
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1900 "Sower" at auction Heritage - April 28, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateApril 28, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
2880 $
Price in auction currency 2880 USD
France 1 Franc 1900 "Sower" at auction Heritage - April 28, 2025
France 1 Franc 1900 "Sower" at auction Heritage - April 28, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateApril 28, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
2880 $
Price in auction currency 2880 USD
France 1 Franc 1900 "Sower" at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - January 31, 2025
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateJanuary 31, 2025
ConditionVG10
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1900 "Sower" at auction NumisCorner - December 6, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateDecember 6, 2024
ConditionF12
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1900 "Sower" at auction NumisCorner - December 6, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateDecember 6, 2024
ConditionAU50
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1900 "Sower" at auction NumisCorner - September 27, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateSeptember 27, 2024
ConditionF12
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1900 "Sower" at auction NumisCorner - September 27, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateSeptember 27, 2024
ConditionVF30
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1900 "Sower" at auction St James’s - September 25, 2024
SellerSt James’s
DateSeptember 25, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1900 "Sower" at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - September 9, 2024
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateSeptember 9, 2024
ConditionVG10
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1900 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 22, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1900 "Sower" at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - June 3, 2024
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateJune 3, 2024
ConditionVG10
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1900 "Sower" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2023
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 25, 2023
ConditionVG
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1900 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 13, 2023
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1900 "Sower" at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1900 "Sower" at auction Jean ELSEN - June 17, 2023
SellerJean ELSEN
DateJune 17, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1900 "Sower" at auction Pruvost - April 15, 2023
SellerPruvost
DateApril 15, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1900 "Sower" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2023
SellerAureo & Calicó
DateJanuary 18, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1900 "Sower" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - November 27, 2022
SellerIbrahim's Collectibles
DateNovember 27, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1900 "Sower" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 26, 2022
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateNovember 26, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1900 "Sower" at auction Jean ELSEN - September 10, 2022
SellerJean ELSEN
DateSeptember 10, 2022
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 1 Franc 1900 "Sower"?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Franc 1900 "Sower" is 1200 USD for regular strike and 3300 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Franc 1900 "Sower"?

The information on the current value of the French coin 1 Franc 1900 "Sower" is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1 Franc 1900 "Sower"?

To sell the 1 Franc 1900 "Sower" we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Third RepublicCoins of France in 1900All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 1 FrancNumismatic auctions