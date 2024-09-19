flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

1 Franc 1871 K "Type 1871-1895" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 1 Franc 1871 K "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 1 Franc 1871 K "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,251,748

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination1 Franc
  • Year1871
  • MintBordeaux
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:110 USD
Auction sales chart 1 Franc 1871 K "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (18)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1 Franc 1871 with mark K. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Bordeaux Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1055 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place January 10, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 1 Franc 1871 K at auction MDC Monaco - August 31, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateAugust 31, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
France 1 Franc 1871 K at auction Coins NB - June 14, 2025
SellerCoins NB
DateJune 14, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
France 1 Franc 1871 K at auction MDC Monaco - March 15, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 15, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
7 days free
France 1 Franc 1871 K at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
7 days free
France 1 Franc 1871 K at auction Numimarket - September 19, 2024
SellerNumimarket
DateSeptember 19, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
7 days free
France 1 Franc 1871 K at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
7 days free
France 1 Franc 1871 K at auction Coins NB - October 15, 2022
SellerCoins NB
DateOctober 15, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
7 days free
France 1 Franc 1871 K at auction cgb.fr - March 8, 2022
Sellercgb.fr
DateMarch 8, 2022
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
7 days free
France 1 Franc 1871 K at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
SellerNumisbalt
DateSeptember 19, 2021
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
7 days free
France 1 Franc 1871 K at auction CNG - August 18, 2021
SellerCNG
DateAugust 18, 2021
ConditionVG
Selling price
7 days free
France 1 Franc 1871 K at auction Inasta - March 3, 2020
SellerInasta
DateMarch 3, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
7 days free
France 1 Franc 1871 K at auction Tauler & Fau - July 16, 2019
SellerTauler & Fau
DateJuly 16, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1871 K at auction Palombo - May 3, 2019
SellerPalombo
DateMay 3, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
7 days free
France 1 Franc 1871 K at auction Coinhouse - September 29, 2018
SellerCoinhouse
DateSeptember 29, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
7 days free
France 1 Franc 1871 K at auction Jean ELSEN - June 11, 2016
SellerJean ELSEN
DateJune 11, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1871 K at auction Jean ELSEN - March 12, 2016
SellerJean ELSEN
DateMarch 12, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1871 K at auction Numphil - December 19, 2014
SellerNumphil
DateDecember 19, 2014
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1871 K at auction iNumis - October 21, 2011
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 21, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 1 Franc 1871 K?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Franc 1871 with mark K is 110 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Franc 1871 with mark K?

The information on the current value of the French coin 1 Franc 1871 with the letters K is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1 Franc 1871 with the letters K?

To sell the 1 Franc 1871 with the letters K we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

