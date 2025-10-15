flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

1 Franc 1894 A "Type 1871-1895" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 1 Franc 1894 A "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 1 Franc 1894 A "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: GMA Numismatica Napoli srl

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,600,000

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination1 Franc
  • Year1894
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:200 USD
Auction sales chart 1 Franc 1894 A "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (55)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1 Franc 1894 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 7197 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 420,000. Bidding took place November 15, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 1 Franc 1894 A at auction Pesek Auctions - October 15, 2025
France 1 Franc 1894 A at auction Pesek Auctions - October 15, 2025
SellerPesek Auctions
DateOctober 15, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
France 1 Franc 1894 A at auction Coins NB - September 13, 2025
SellerCoins NB
DateSeptember 13, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
France 1 Franc 1894 A at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 30, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1894 A at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
France 1 Franc 1894 A at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 30, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1894 A at auction GMA Numismatica Napoli srl - November 12, 2024
France 1 Franc 1894 A at auction GMA Numismatica Napoli srl - November 12, 2024
SellerGMA Numismatica Napoli srl
DateNovember 12, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1894 A at auction Heritage - October 10, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 10, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1894 A at auction Heritage - October 10, 2024
France 1 Franc 1894 A at auction Heritage - October 10, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 10, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1894 A at auction Heritage - October 10, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 10, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1894 A at auction Heritage - October 10, 2024
France 1 Franc 1894 A at auction Heritage - October 10, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 10, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1894 A at auction NumisCorner - September 27, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateSeptember 27, 2024
ConditionMS60
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1894 A at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - August 6, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateAugust 6, 2024
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1894 A at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1894 A at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
France 1 Franc 1894 A at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
SellerMarciniak
DateJune 13, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1894 A at auction NumisCorner - April 26, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateApril 26, 2024
ConditionMS60
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1894 A at auction cgb.fr - January 23, 2024
Sellercgb.fr
DateJanuary 23, 2024
ConditionNo grade GENI
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1894 A at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateJanuary 21, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1894 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
France 1 Franc 1894 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1894 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
France 1 Franc 1894 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1894 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1894 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1894 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionMS61 GENI
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 1 Franc 1894 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Franc 1894 with mark A is 200 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Franc 1894 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 1 Franc 1894 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1 Franc 1894 with the letters A?

To sell the 1 Franc 1894 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Third RepublicCoins of France in 1894All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 1 FrancNumismatic auctions