FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

1 Franc 1889 A "Type 1871-1895" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 1 Franc 1889 A "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 1 Franc 1889 A "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Maître Wattebled

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage PROOF100

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination1 Franc
  • Year1889
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:4400 USD
Average price (PROOF):3600 USD
Auction sales chart 1 Franc 1889 A "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1 Franc 1889 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 35104 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,800. Bidding took place December 5, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 1 Franc 1889 A at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
SellerMaître Wattebled
DateJanuary 27, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
7869 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
France 1 Franc 1889 A at auction Stack's - June 23, 2021
France 1 Franc 1889 A at auction Stack's - June 23, 2021
SellerStack's
DateJune 23, 2021
ConditionPF55 PCGS
Selling price
3600 $
Price in auction currency 3600 USD
France 1 Franc 1889 A at auction MDC Monaco - November 15, 2018
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 15, 2018
ConditionPF63 NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1889 A at auction Jean ELSEN - June 9, 2018
SellerJean ELSEN
DateJune 9, 2018
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1889 A at auction iNumis - October 13, 2015
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 13, 2015
ConditionPF63 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1889 A at auction iNumis - June 3, 2014
SelleriNumis
DateJune 3, 2014
ConditionPF64 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1889 A at auction cgb.fr - December 4, 2013
Sellercgb.fr
DateDecember 4, 2013
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1889 A at auction cgb.fr - April 24, 2013
Sellercgb.fr
DateApril 24, 2013
ConditionF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1889 A at auction UBS - September 8, 2009
SellerUBS
DateSeptember 8, 2009
ConditionPROOF
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 1 Franc 1889 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Franc 1889 with mark A is 4400 USD for regular strike and 3600 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Franc 1889 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 1 Franc 1889 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1 Franc 1889 with the letters A?

To sell the 1 Franc 1889 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

