1 Franc 1887 A "Type 1871-1895" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 1 Franc 1887 A "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 1 Franc 1887 A "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: ICE Auction Galleries

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC3,291,930

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination1 Franc
  • Year1887
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:130 USD
Auction sales chart 1 Franc 1887 A "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (97)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1 Franc 1887 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1136 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place April 21, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 1 Franc 1887 A at auction Katz - November 23, 2025
SellerKatz
DateNovember 23, 2025
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 54 EUR
France 1 Franc 1887 A at auction Coins NB - July 12, 2025
SellerCoins NB
DateJuly 12, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
France 1 Franc 1887 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 28, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 28, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1887 A at auction Via - June 22, 2025
SellerVia
DateJune 22, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1887 A at auction Coins NB - June 14, 2025
SellerCoins NB
DateJune 14, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1887 A at auction Pruvost - February 22, 2025
SellerPruvost
DateFebruary 22, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1887 A at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
France 1 Franc 1887 A at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 30, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1887 A at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 30, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1887 A at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
SellerNihon
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1887 A at auction Auctiones - December 15, 2024
SellerAuctiones
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionUNC
France 1 Franc 1887 A at auction Coins NB - December 14, 2024
SellerCoins NB
DateDecember 14, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1887 A at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1887 A at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1887 A at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1887 A at auction Heritage - September 5, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 5, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1887 A at auction Heritage - September 5, 2024
France 1 Franc 1887 A at auction Heritage - September 5, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 5, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1887 A at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - August 6, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateAugust 6, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1887 A at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
France 1 Franc 1887 A at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
SellerStack's
DateFebruary 29, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1887 A at auction Roma Numismatics - December 21, 2023
SellerRoma Numismatics
DateDecember 21, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1887 A at auction Auctiones - December 17, 2023
SellerAuctiones
DateDecember 17, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1887 A at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
SellerKünker
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Where to buy?
France 1 Franc 1887 A at auction Russiancoin - January 8, 2026
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 8, 2026
ConditionNo grade
How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 1 Franc 1887 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Franc 1887 with mark A is 130 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Franc 1887 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 1 Franc 1887 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1 Franc 1887 with the letters A?

To sell the 1 Franc 1887 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
