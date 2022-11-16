flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

1 Franc 1881 A "Type 1871-1895" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 1 Franc 1881 A "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 1 Franc 1881 A "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC2,010,000

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination1 Franc
  • Year1881
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:290 USD
Auction sales chart 1 Franc 1881 A "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1 Franc 1881 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2071 sold at the NumisCorner auction for EUR 8,400. Bidding took place September 26, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 1 Franc 1881 A at auction Heritage - July 17, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 17, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 99 USD
France 1 Franc 1881 A at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
SellerWAG
DateApril 14, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
France 1 Franc 1881 A at auction Heritage - April 8, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateApril 8, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1881 A at auction Heritage - April 8, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateApril 8, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1881 A at auction Heritage - June 11, 2023
DateJune 11, 2023
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1881 A at auction Heritage - June 11, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJune 11, 2023
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1881 A at auction Felzmann - November 16, 2022
SellerFelzmann
DateNovember 16, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1881 A at auction cgb.fr - October 25, 2022
Sellercgb.fr
DateOctober 25, 2022
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1881 A at auction cgb.fr - March 8, 2022
Sellercgb.fr
DateMarch 8, 2022
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1881 A at auction Katz - February 13, 2022
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 13, 2022
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1881 A at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
SellerKatz
DateNovember 28, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1881 A at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 11, 2021
SellerGoudwisselkantoor veilingen
DateOctober 11, 2021
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1881 A at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 11, 2021
SellerGoudwisselkantoor veilingen
DateOctober 11, 2021
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1881 A at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - September 5, 2021
SellerIbrahim's Collectibles
DateSeptember 5, 2021
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1881 A at auction Varesi - January 24, 2021
SellerVaresi
DateJanuary 24, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1881 A at auction Stack's - June 25, 2020
SellerStack's
DateJune 25, 2020
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1881 A at auction Stack's - June 25, 2020
SellerStack's
DateJune 25, 2020
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1881 A at auction cgb.fr - April 28, 2020
Sellercgb.fr
DateApril 28, 2020
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1881 A at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
SellerStack's
DateFebruary 26, 2020
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1881 A at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
SellerStack's
DateFebruary 26, 2020
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1881 A at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
SellerStack's
DateFebruary 26, 2020
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 1 Franc 1881 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Franc 1881 with mark A is 290 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Franc 1881 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 1 Franc 1881 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1 Franc 1881 with the letters A?

To sell the 1 Franc 1881 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
