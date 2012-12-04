flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

1 Franc 1878 A "Type 1871-1895" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 1 Franc 1878 A "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 1 Franc 1878 A "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage PROOF30

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination1 Franc
  • Year1878
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:0 USD
Average price (PROOF):8900 USD
Auction sales chart 1 Franc 1878 A "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1 Franc 1878 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 791 sold at the Spink auction for GBP 23,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 1 Franc 1878 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 29, 2020
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 29, 2020
ConditionPF65 NGC
Selling price
10554 $
Price in auction currency 9000 EUR
France 1 Franc 1878 A at auction MDC Monaco - November 15, 2018
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 15, 2018
ConditionPF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
10191 $
Price in auction currency 9000 EUR
France 1 Franc 1878 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 1, 2017
ConditionPF65 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1878 A at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
France 1 Franc 1878 A at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 4, 2016
ConditionPF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1878 A at auction Spink - December 4, 2012
SellerSpink
DateDecember 4, 2012
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 1 Franc 1878 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Franc 1878 with mark A is 8900 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Franc 1878 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 1 Franc 1878 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1 Franc 1878 with the letters A?

To sell the 1 Franc 1878 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

