flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

1 Franc 1871 A "Type 1871-1895" (France, Third Republic)

Obverse 1 Franc 1871 A "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third RepublicReverse 1 Franc 1871 A "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC2,979,881

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodThird Republic
  • Denomination1 Franc
  • Year1871
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:330 USD
Auction sales chart 1 Franc 1871 A "Type 1871-1895" - Silver Coin Value - France, Third Republic
Auction Prices (66)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1 Franc 1871 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3426 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 264,000. Bidding took place December 5, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 1 Franc 1871 A at auction Katz - November 23, 2025
SellerKatz
DateNovember 23, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 96 EUR
France 1 Franc 1871 A at auction Russiancoin - November 13, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 13, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1871 A at auction NOONANS - July 24, 2025
SellerNOONANS
DateJuly 24, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
122 $
Price in auction currency 90 GBP
France 1 Franc 1871 A at auction WAG - April 6, 2025
SellerWAG
DateApril 6, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1871 A at auction cgb.fr - December 10, 2024
Sellercgb.fr
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1871 A at auction cgb.fr - December 10, 2024
Sellercgb.fr
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1871 A at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 8, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1871 A at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMay 4, 2024
ConditionSP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1871 A at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
SellerKatz
DateApril 14, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1871 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1871 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
France 1 Franc 1871 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1871 A at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
SellerKünker
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1871 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1871 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1871 A at auction Solidus Numismatik - November 21, 2023
SellerSolidus Numismatik
DateNovember 21, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1871 A at auction Inasta - November 15, 2023
SellerInasta
DateNovember 15, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1871 A at auction cgb.fr - October 24, 2023
Sellercgb.fr
DateOctober 24, 2023
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1871 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 13, 2023
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1871 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateJune 25, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1871 A at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
SellerKatz
DateMarch 23, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1871 A at auction Roma Numismatics - March 17, 2023
SellerRoma Numismatics
DateMarch 17, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Third Republic 1 Franc 1871 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Franc 1871 with mark A is 330 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Franc 1871 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 1 Franc 1871 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1 Franc 1871 with the letters A?

To sell the 1 Franc 1871 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Third RepublicCoins of France in 1871All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 1 FrancNumismatic auctions