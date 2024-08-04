France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
50 Francs 1904 A "Type 1878-1904". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 16,12903 g
- Pure gold (0,4667 oz) 14,5161 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 20,250
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 50 Francs
- Year 1904
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Francs 1904 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 376 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 7,750. Bidding took place March 27, 2024.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
1235 $
Price in auction currency 5000 PLN
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
1554 $
Price in auction currency 1450 EUR
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Via
Date May 27, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
