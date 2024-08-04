50 Francs 1904 A "Type 1878-1904". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Francs 1904 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 376 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 7,750. Bidding took place March 27, 2024.

Сondition UNC (466) AU (48) XF (207) VF (12) F (3) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS65 (9) MS64 (43) MS63 (162) MS62 (162) MS61 (62) MS60 (5) AU58 (9) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) DETAILS (3) Service PCGS (217) NGC (238)

