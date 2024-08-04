Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Francs 1904 A "Type 1878-1904". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 50 Francs 1904 A "Type 1878-1904" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 50 Francs 1904 A "Type 1878-1904" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 16,12903 g
  • Pure gold (0,4667 oz) 14,5161 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 20,250

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 50 Francs
  • Year 1904
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (747)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Francs 1904 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 376 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 7,750. Bidding took place March 27, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 50 Francs 1904 A at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
1235 $
Price in auction currency 5000 PLN
France 50 Francs 1904 A at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
1554 $
Price in auction currency 1450 EUR
France 50 Francs 1904 A at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 50 Francs 1904 A at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 50 Francs 1904 A at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
France 50 Francs 1904 A at auction Via - May 27, 2024
Seller Via
Date May 27, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 50 Francs 1904 A at auction VINCHON - May 23, 2024
Seller VINCHON
Date May 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 50 Francs 1904 A at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 50 Francs 1904 A at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 50 Francs 1904 A at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 50 Francs 1904 A at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 50 Francs 1904 A at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 50 Francs 1904 A at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 50 Francs 1904 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 50 Francs 1904 A at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 50 Francs 1904 A at auction Pruvost - April 20, 2024
Seller Pruvost
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 50 Francs 1904 A at auction Palombo - March 27, 2024
Seller Palombo
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 50 Francs 1904 A at auction Palombo - March 27, 2024
Seller Palombo
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 50 Francs 1904 A at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
France 50 Francs 1904 A at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
France 50 Francs 1904 A at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
France 50 Francs 1904 A at auction GINZA - August 10, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date August 10, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Francs 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

