France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1912 "Type 1907-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 10,331,805
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1912
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (240)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1912 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3556 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place March 20, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
433 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
460 $
Price in auction currency 460 USD
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
