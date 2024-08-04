20 Francs 1912 "Type 1907-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1912 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3556 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place March 20, 2024.

Сondition UNC (145) AU (34) XF (49) VF (4) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS67 (7) MS66 (27) MS65 (37) MS64 (16) MS63 (4) MS62 (2) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) DETAILS (1) + (1) Service NGC (30) PCGS (59) ННР (2) ANACS (4)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)

Alexander (2)

Artemide Aste (5)

Attica Auctions (1)

Auction World (4)

Aureo & Calicó (15)

AURORA (2)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Cayón (1)

CNG (11)

Coin Cabinet (4)

Coins and Medals (1)

COINSNET (8)

DNW (2)

Downies (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (4)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (39)

Heritage Eur (3)

HERVERA (8)

Höhn (2)

Holmasto (1)

ibercoin (2)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Karamitsos (1)

Katz (19)

Kroha (1)

Künker (2)

Leu (1)

London Coins (1)

Macho & Chlapovič (1)

Marciniak (1)

MDC Monaco (1)

Monnaies d'Antan (2)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)

Nomisma (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (2)

NumisCorner (13)

Numisma - Portugal (2)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Palombo (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (3)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (2)

San Martino (1)

Schulman (2)

Soler y Llach (10)

Spink (1)

Stack's (10)

Tauler & Fau (5)

Tennants Auctioneers (1)

Teutoburger (4)

TMAJK sro (2)

WAG (8)

Warin Global Investments (9)

WDA - MiM (1)