France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1912 "Type 1907-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1912 "Type 1907-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 20 Francs 1912 "Type 1907-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 10,331,805

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1912
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (240)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1912 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3556 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place March 20, 2024.

France 20 Francs 1912 at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1912 at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
433 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
France 20 Francs 1912 at auction Heritage - July 11, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
460 $
Price in auction currency 460 USD
France 20 Francs 1912 at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1912 at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1912 at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1912 at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1912 at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1912 at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1912 at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1912 at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1912 at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1912 at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1912 at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1912 at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1912 at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1912 at auction San Martino - May 31, 2024
France 20 Francs 1912 at auction San Martino - May 31, 2024
Seller San Martino
Date May 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1912 at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1912 at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1912 at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
France 20 Francs 1912 at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1912 at auction NumisCorner - April 26, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Where to buy?
France 20 Francs 1912 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
To auction
France 20 Francs 1912 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction
France 20 Francs 1912 at auction Nomisma - September 1, 2024
France 20 Francs 1912 at auction Nomisma - September 1, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
France 20 Francs 1912 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

