France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1911 "Type 1907-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1911 "Type 1907-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 20 Francs 1911 "Type 1907-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 5,346,044

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1911
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (233)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1911 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31801 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.

France 20 Francs 1911 at auction Heritage - July 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 18, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
420 $
Price in auction currency 420 USD
France 20 Francs 1911 at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 340 CHF
France 20 Francs 1911 at auction Heritage - July 11, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1911 at auction Nomisma - July 4, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1911 at auction AURORA - June 26, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1911 at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1911 at auction Heritage - June 6, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 6, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1911 at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1911 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1911 at auction Nomisma Aste - May 1, 2024
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date May 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1911 at auction CNG - April 3, 2024
Seller CNG
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1911 at auction CNG - March 20, 2024
Seller CNG
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1911 at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1911 at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1911 at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1911 at auction Tauler & Fau - March 12, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1911 at auction CNG - March 6, 2024
Seller CNG
Date March 6, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1911 at auction Casa d'Aste - BOI - Banco dell'Oro d'Ivrea - March 1, 2024
Seller Casa d'Aste - BOI - Banco dell'Oro d'Ivrea
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1911 at auction CNG - February 21, 2024
Seller CNG
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1911 at auction CNG - February 7, 2024
Seller CNG
Date February 7, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1911 at auction Nomisma - January 28, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date January 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
France 20 Francs 1911 at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
To auction
France 20 Francs 1911 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
To auction
France 20 Francs 1911 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

