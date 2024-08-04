France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1911 "Type 1907-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 5,346,044
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1911
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (233)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1911 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31801 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date July 18, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
420 $
Price in auction currency 420 USD
Seller Heritage
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 6, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date May 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller CNG
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller CNG
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller CNG
Date March 6, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Casa d'Aste - BOI - Banco dell'Oro d'Ivrea
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller CNG
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller CNG
Date February 7, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
123 ... 12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
