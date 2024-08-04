20 Francs 1911 "Type 1907-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1911 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31801 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.

Сondition UNC (162) AU (29) XF (32) VF (9) Condition (slab) MS67 (8) MS66 (53) MS65 (41) MS64 (8) MS63 (2) MS61 (2) MS60 (1) AU55 (1) Service NGC (28) PCGS (83) ННР (1) ANACS (3)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)

Alexander (2)

Artemide Aste (3)

Auction World (4)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

Aureo & Calicó (9)

AURORA (1)

Bertolami (1)

Casa d'Aste - BOI - Banco dell'Oro d'Ivrea (1)

Cayón (2)

CNG (13)

Coin Cabinet (2)

COINSNET (6)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

Downies (1)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Eurseree (1)

Gärtner (1)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (3)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

HARMERS (1)

Heritage (54)

Heritage Eur (1)

HERVERA (4)

Hess Divo (3)

HIRSCH (1)

ibercoin (2)

Katz (17)

Künker (4)

Leu (1)

London Coins (2)

MDC Monaco (4)

Monnaies d'Antan (4)

Nihon (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

Nomisma (2)

Nomisma Aste (1)

NumisCorner (1)

Numisma - Portugal (2)

Numismatica Ars Classica (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Palombo (2)

Rare Coins (2)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

Sartor Numismatica (1)

SINCONA (2)

Soler y Llach (8)

Spink (4)

Stack's (19)

Tauler & Fau (4)

Teutoburger (2)

VL Nummus (2)

WAG (9)

Warin Global Investments (10)