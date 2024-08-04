Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1908 "Type 1907-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1908 "Type 1907-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 20 Francs 1908 "Type 1907-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 6,721,325

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1908
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (213)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1908 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 728 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.

France 20 Francs 1908 at auction Marudhar - July 13, 2024
Seller Marudhar
Date July 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1908 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
346 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
France 20 Francs 1908 at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
378 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
France 20 Francs 1908 at auction Numismatica Picena - May 1, 2024
France 20 Francs 1908 at auction Numismatica Picena - May 1, 2024
Seller Numismatica Picena
Date May 1, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1908 at auction CNG - March 20, 2024
Seller CNG
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1908 at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
France 20 Francs 1908 at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1908 at auction Tauler & Fau - March 12, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1908 at auction Tauler & Fau - March 12, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1908 at auction CNG - March 6, 2024
Seller CNG
Date March 6, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1908 at auction Casa d'Aste - BOI - Banco dell'Oro d'Ivrea - March 1, 2024
France 20 Francs 1908 at auction Casa d'Aste - BOI - Banco dell'Oro d'Ivrea - March 1, 2024
Seller Casa d'Aste - BOI - Banco dell'Oro d'Ivrea
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1908 at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1908 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1908 at auction CNG - February 21, 2024
Seller CNG
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1908 at auction CNG - February 7, 2024
Seller CNG
Date February 7, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1908 at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1908 at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1908 at auction CNG - January 18, 2024
Seller CNG
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1908 at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1908 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
France 20 Francs 1908 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1908 at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1908 at auction CNG - January 3, 2024
Seller CNG
Date January 3, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1908 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
For the sale of 20 Francs 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

