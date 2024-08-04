France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1908 "Type 1907-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 6,721,325
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1908
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (213)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1908 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 728 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
346 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller CNG
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller CNG
Date March 6, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Casa d'Aste - BOI - Banco dell'Oro d'Ivrea
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller CNG
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller CNG
Date February 7, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller CNG
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
