20 Francs 1908 "Type 1907-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1908 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 728 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.

Сondition UNC (122) AU (38) XF (40) VF (10) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS67 (4) MS66 (31) MS65 (27) MS64 (9) MS63 (3) AU55 (1) Service NGC (23) PCGS (47) CCG (1) ANACS (4)

