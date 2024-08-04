France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1906 A "Type 1899-1906". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 14,613,010
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1906
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (116)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1906 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 499 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 2,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1553 $
Price in auction currency 1450 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date June 26, 2024
Condition MS64 NGS
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGS
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
