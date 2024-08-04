Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1906 A "Type 1899-1906". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1906 A "Type 1899-1906" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 20 Francs 1906 A "Type 1899-1906" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 14,613,010

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1906
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (116)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1906 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 499 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 2,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.

France 20 Francs 1906 A at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1906 A at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
397 $
Price in auction currency 366 EUR
France 20 Francs 1906 A at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1906 A at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1553 $
Price in auction currency 1450 EUR
France 20 Francs 1906 A at auction AURORA - June 26, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 26, 2024
Condition MS64 NGS
Selling price
******
Try free
France 20 Francs 1906 A at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
France 20 Francs 1906 A at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGS
Selling price
******
Try free
France 20 Francs 1906 A at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
France 20 Francs 1906 A at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
France 20 Francs 1906 A at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1906 A at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
France 20 Francs 1906 A at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
France 20 Francs 1906 A at auction Tauler & Fau - March 12, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
France 20 Francs 1906 A at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
France 20 Francs 1906 A at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
France 20 Francs 1906 A at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
France 20 Francs 1906 A at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
France 20 Francs 1906 A at auction Rio de la Plata - December 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
France 20 Francs 1906 A at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
France 20 Francs 1906 A at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
France 20 Francs 1906 A at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
France 20 Francs 1906 A at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Where to buy?
France 20 Francs 1906 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction
France 20 Francs 1906 A at auction Inasta - September 5, 2024
France 20 Francs 1906 A at auction Inasta - September 5, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date September 5, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
France 20 Francs 1906 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

