20 Francs 1905 A "Type 1899-1906". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1905 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 171 sold at the HAYNAULT VENTES PUBLIQUES auction for EUR 920. Bidding took place May 4, 2021.

Сondition UNC (28) AU (34) XF (32) VF (11) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS63 (2) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (4) Service PCGS (5) NGC (3)

