France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1905 A "Type 1899-1906". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 9,158,132
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1905
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (108)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1905 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 171 sold at the HAYNAULT VENTES PUBLIQUES auction for EUR 920. Bidding took place May 4, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
393 $
Price in auction currency 365 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
