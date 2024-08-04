Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1905 A "Type 1899-1906". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1905 A "Type 1899-1906" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 20 Francs 1905 A "Type 1899-1906" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 9,158,132

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1905
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (108)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1905 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 171 sold at the HAYNAULT VENTES PUBLIQUES auction for EUR 920. Bidding took place May 4, 2021.

France 20 Francs 1905 A at auction AURORA - June 26, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1905 A at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
France 20 Francs 1905 A at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
393 $
Price in auction currency 365 EUR
France 20 Francs 1905 A at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
329 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
France 20 Francs 1905 A at auction Tauler & Fau - March 12, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1905 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

