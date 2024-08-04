Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1904 A "Type 1899-1906". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1904 A "Type 1899-1906" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 20 Francs 1904 A "Type 1899-1906" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 7,705,674

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1904
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1904 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1306 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 3,200. Bidding took place January 12, 2003.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Alexander (2)
  • Auction World (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • COINSNET (5)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (8)
  • iNumis (3)
  • Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
  • Katz (6)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (2)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
  • Varesi (1)
  • VL Nummus (3)
  • WAG (3)
  • Westfälische (1)
France 20 Francs 1904 A at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1904 A at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1904 A at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
518 $
Price in auction currency 47000 RUB
France 20 Francs 1904 A at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
France 20 Francs 1904 A at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
393 $
Price in auction currency 365 EUR
France 20 Francs 1904 A at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1904 A at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1904 A at auction Tauler & Fau - March 12, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1904 A at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1904 A at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1904 A at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1904 A at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
France 20 Francs 1904 A at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1904 A at auction Bruun Rasmussen - November 12, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1904 A at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1904 A at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1904 A at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1904 A at auction CNG - May 31, 2023
Seller CNG
Date May 31, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1904 A at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1904 A at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
France 20 Francs 1904 A at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1904 A at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1904 A at auction Heritage - February 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 23, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1904 A at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 16, 2022
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Third Republic Coins of France in 1904 All France coins France gold coins France coins 20 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search