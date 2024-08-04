France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1904 A "Type 1899-1906". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 7,705,674
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1904
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1904 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1306 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 3,200. Bidding took place January 12, 2003.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Alexander (2)
- Auction World (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (7)
- AURORA (1)
- Bertolami (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- CNG (2)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- COINSNET (5)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Frühwald (2)
- GINZA (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (4)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- ibercoin (8)
- iNumis (3)
- Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
- Katz (6)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (2)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Rio de la Plata (2)
- Schulman (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
- Varesi (1)
- VL Nummus (3)
- WAG (3)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
518 $
Price in auction currency 47000 RUB
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
393 $
Price in auction currency 365 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 23, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search