France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1903 A "Type 1899-1906". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 4,405,175
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1903
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1903 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6376 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place March 20, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
444 $
Price in auction currency 406 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Bertolami
Date June 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 26, 2021
Condition MS64 GENI
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1903 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
