Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1903 A "Type 1899-1906". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1903 A "Type 1899-1906" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 20 Francs 1903 A "Type 1899-1906" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 4,405,175

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1903
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1903 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6376 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place March 20, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Artemide Aste (2)
  • Auction World (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (2)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Künker (4)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • WAG (1)
France 20 Francs 1903 A at auction Hermes Auctions - July 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1903 A at auction Naumann - May 5, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
350 $
Price in auction currency 325 EUR
France 20 Francs 1903 A at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
France 20 Francs 1903 A at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
444 $
Price in auction currency 406 EUR
France 20 Francs 1903 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1903 A at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1903 A at auction Bruun Rasmussen - November 26, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1903 A at auction Bruun Rasmussen - November 12, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1903 A at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
France 20 Francs 1903 A at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1903 A at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
France 20 Francs 1903 A at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1903 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1903 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1903 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1903 A at auction Bertolami - June 12, 2022
Seller Bertolami
Date June 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1903 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1903 A at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1903 A at auction Auction World - April 18, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1903 A at auction cgb.fr - January 26, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date January 26, 2021
Condition MS64 GENI
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1903 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1903 A at auction Tauler & Fau - February 18, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1903 A at auction Chaponnière - November 20, 2019
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 20, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1903 A at auction Goldberg - September 3, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date September 3, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1903 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Third Republic Coins of France in 1903 All France coins France gold coins France coins 20 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search