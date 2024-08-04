20 Francs 1903 A "Type 1899-1906". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1903 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6376 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place March 20, 2020.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (2) XF (27) VF (4) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (2) Service NGC (3) GENI (1)

