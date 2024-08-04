20 Francs 1902 A "Type 1899-1906". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1902 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1778 sold at the Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a. auction for EUR 1,750. Bidding took place June 15, 2023.

