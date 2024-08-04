France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1902 A "Type 1899-1906". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,393,707
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1902
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1902 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1778 sold at the Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a. auction for EUR 1,750. Bidding took place June 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
418 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
294 $
Price in auction currency 2000 DKK
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisma - Portugal
Date June 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
