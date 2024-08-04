Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1902 A "Type 1899-1906". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1902 A "Type 1899-1906" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 20 Francs 1902 A "Type 1899-1906" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,393,707

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1902
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1902 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1778 sold at the Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a. auction for EUR 1,750. Bidding took place June 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Auction World (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (2)
  • CNG (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numisma - Portugal (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (1)
France 20 Francs 1902 A at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
418 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
France 20 Francs 1902 A at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1902 A at auction Bruun Rasmussen - November 26, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
294 $
Price in auction currency 2000 DKK
France 20 Francs 1902 A at auction Bruun Rasmussen - November 12, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1902 A at auction Stack's - March 1, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1902 A at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1902 A at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1902 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1902 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1902 A at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1902 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1902 A at auction VL Nummus - March 13, 2022
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1902 A at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1902 A at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1902 A at auction Numisma - Portugal - June 3, 2020
Seller Numisma - Portugal
Date June 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1902 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1902 A at auction ibercoin - March 18, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date March 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1902 A at auction iNumis - March 3, 2020
Seller iNumis
Date March 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1902 A at auction Tauler & Fau - June 18, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1902 A at auction Heritage - March 14, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date March 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1902 A at auction HIRSCH - May 11, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1902 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
