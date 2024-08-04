France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1901 A "Type 1899-1906". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,643,350
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1901
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1901 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 44 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place June 26, 2024.
