France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1901 A "Type 1899-1906". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1901 A "Type 1899-1906" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 20 Francs 1901 A "Type 1899-1906" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,643,350

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1901
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1901 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 44 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place June 26, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 20 Francs 1901 A at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
413 $
Price in auction currency 381 EUR
France 20 Francs 1901 A at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 340 CHF
France 20 Francs 1901 A at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1901 A at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1901 A at auction Tauler & Fau - March 12, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1901 A at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1901 A at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1901 A at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1901 A at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1901 A at auction Bruun Rasmussen - November 12, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1901 A at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1901 A at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1901 A at auction Holmasto - May 27, 2023
Seller Holmasto
Date May 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1901 A at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1901 A at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1901 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1901 A at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1901 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1901 A at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1901 A at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1901 A at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1901 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

