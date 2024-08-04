France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1900 A "Type 1899-1906". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 615,425
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1900
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1900 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32157 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 18,000. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
348 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition PF61 PCGS
Selling price
3365 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date June 29, 2022
Condition PF61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller iNumis
Date November 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 12, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 5, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 8, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
