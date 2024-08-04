Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1900 A "Type 1899-1906". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1900 A "Type 1899-1906" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 20 Francs 1900 A "Type 1899-1906" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 615,425

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1900
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1900 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32157 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 18,000. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.

France 20 Francs 1900 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
348 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
France 20 Francs 1900 A at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition PF61 PCGS
Selling price
3365 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
France 20 Francs 1900 A at auction Künker - June 23, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1900 A at auction Stack's - March 1, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1900 A at auction Stephen Album - September 18, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1900 A at auction Goldberg - June 29, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date June 29, 2022
Condition PF61 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1900 A at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1900 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1900 A at auction MDC Monaco - March 5, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1900 A at auction iNumis - November 2, 2021
Seller iNumis
Date November 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1900 A at auction Heritage - September 30, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1900 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1900 A at auction Heritage - August 19, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1900 A at auction Heritage - August 12, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 12, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1900 A at auction Heritage - August 5, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 5, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1900 A at auction Heritage - July 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1900 A at auction cgb.fr - September 8, 2020
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 8, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1900 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1900 A at auction Tauler & Fau - February 18, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1900 A at auction Heritage - January 23, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1900 A at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1900 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

