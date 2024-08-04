France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1899 A "Type 1899-1906". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,500,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1899
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1899 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 743 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica Spa auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place December 15, 2022.
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
420 $
Price in auction currency 420 USD
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
7454 $
Price in auction currency 6875 EUR
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 15, 2022
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 28, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 15, 2018
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 18, 2018
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 27, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
