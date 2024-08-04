Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1899 A "Type 1899-1906". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1899 A "Type 1899-1906" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 20 Francs 1899 A "Type 1899-1906" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,500,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1899
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1899 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 743 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica Spa auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place December 15, 2022.

France 20 Francs 1899 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
420 $
Price in auction currency 420 USD
France 20 Francs 1899 A at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - June 15, 2023
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
7454 $
Price in auction currency 6875 EUR
France 20 Francs 1899 A at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 15, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 15, 2022
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1899 A at auction Katz - November 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1899 A at auction Stephen Album - September 18, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1899 A at auction Numismática Leilões - August 9, 2022
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1899 A at auction MDC Monaco - April 9, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1899 A at auction Jean ELSEN - December 9, 2021
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1899 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1899 A at auction Tauler & Fau - February 18, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1899 A at auction Heritage - November 28, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date November 28, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1899 A at auction Numismática Leilões - May 28, 2019
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1899 A at auction MDC Monaco - November 15, 2018
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 15, 2018
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1899 A at auction Heritage - April 19, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1899 A at auction Alexander - April 18, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date April 18, 2018
Condition MS60
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1899 A at auction iNumis - March 6, 2018
Seller iNumis
Date March 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1899 A at auction Auction World - January 22, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date January 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1899 A at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2017
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1899 A at auction Heritage - October 27, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date October 27, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1899 A at auction HERVERA - May 5, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date May 5, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1899 A at auction Soler y Llach - May 4, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
