20 Francs 1895 A "Type 1871-1898". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1895 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21183 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,900. Bidding took place August 6, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (60) AU (16) XF (49) VF (18) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (12) MS64 (7) MS63 (14) MS62 (7) MS61 (3) AU58 (1) XF45 (1) Service NGC (31) PCGS (13) ANACS (1)

