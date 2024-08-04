France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1895 A "Type 1871-1898". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 5,293,347
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1895
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (150)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1895 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21183 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,900. Bidding took place August 6, 2020.
Seller Heritage
Date May 23, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
400 $
Price in auction currency 400 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 30, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 22, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 19, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
For the sale of 20 Francs 1895 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
