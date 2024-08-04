Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1895 A "Type 1871-1898". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1895 A "Type 1871-1898" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 20 Francs 1895 A "Type 1871-1898" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 5,293,347

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1895
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (150)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1895 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21183 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,900. Bidding took place August 6, 2020.

France 20 Francs 1895 A at auction Heritage - May 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 23, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
400 $
Price in auction currency 400 USD
France 20 Francs 1895 A at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
415 $
Price in auction currency 381 EUR
France 20 Francs 1895 A at auction Coin Cabinet - April 30, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 30, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1895 A at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1895 A at auction Tauler & Fau - March 12, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1895 A at auction Tauler & Fau - March 12, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1895 A at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1895 A at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1895 A at auction Heritage - February 22, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 22, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1895 A at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1895 A at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1895 A at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1895 A at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1895 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1895 A at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1895 A at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1895 A at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1895 A at auction Heritage - October 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 19, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1895 A at auction Bruun Rasmussen - October 15, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1895 A at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1895 A at auction ibercoin - July 20, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
France 20 Francs 1895 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
To auction
France 20 Francs 1895 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1895 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

