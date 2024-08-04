France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1888 A "Type 1871-1898". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 27,707
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1888
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1888 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 735 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica Spa auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place December 15, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 31, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 15, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller iNumis
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller iNumis
Date March 3, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
123
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1888 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
