France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1888 A "Type 1871-1898". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1888 A "Type 1871-1898" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 20 Francs 1888 A "Type 1871-1898" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 27,707

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1888
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1888 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 735 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica Spa auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place December 15, 2022.

France 20 Francs 1888 A at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
965 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
France 20 Francs 1888 A at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
France 20 Francs 1888 A at auction Coin Cabinet - July 31, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 31, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******

France 20 Francs 1888 A at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1888 A at auction Stack's - March 1, 2023

Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******

France 20 Francs 1888 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

France 20 Francs 1888 A at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 15, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 15, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******

France 20 Francs 1888 A at auction MDC Monaco - April 9, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

France 20 Francs 1888 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022

Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1888 A at auction Coinhouse - December 19, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******

France 20 Francs 1888 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 4, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******

France 20 Francs 1888 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 4, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******

France 20 Francs 1888 A at auction iNumis - November 2, 2021
Seller iNumis
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

France 20 Francs 1888 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******

France 20 Francs 1888 A at auction Heritage - October 11, 2020

Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******

France 20 Francs 1888 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******

France 20 Francs 1888 A at auction Münzenonline - April 24, 2020
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 24, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1888 A at auction iNumis - March 3, 2020
Seller iNumis
Date March 3, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

France 20 Francs 1888 A at auction Spink - July 19, 2019
Seller Spink
Date July 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******

France 20 Francs 1888 A at auction V. GADOURY - November 17, 2018
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******

France 20 Francs 1888 A at auction iNumis - June 7, 2017
Seller iNumis
Date June 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******

