Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1877 A "Type 1871-1898". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1877 A "Type 1871-1898" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 20 Francs 1877 A "Type 1871-1898" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 12,759,057

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1877
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (254)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1877 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 681 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 30,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)
  • Ars Time (3)
  • Artemide Aste (3)
  • Auction World (4)
  • Aureo & Calicó (9)
  • AURORA (6)
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (4)
  • cgb.fr (3)
  • Chaponnière (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Downies (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Eurseree (1)
  • GINZA (5)
  • Goldberg (5)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (69)
  • Heritage Eur (4)
  • HERVERA (7)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • ibercoin (14)
  • iNumis (5)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (10)
  • Künker (4)
  • Leu (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Lugdunum (1)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Nihon (2)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Nomisma (3)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Numisor (7)
  • Pesek Auctions (3)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Schulman (3)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Skanfil Auksjoner AS (1)
  • Soler y Llach (10)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (7)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
  • The Canadian Numismatic Company (1)
  • Tosunidis Coin House (3)
  • Varesi (1)
  • Via (2)
  • VL Nummus (3)
  • WAG (3)
  • Warin Global Investments (5)
France 20 Francs 1877 A at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1877 A at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5354 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
France 20 Francs 1877 A at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
418 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
France 20 Francs 1877 A at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1877 A at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1877 A at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition MS63 NGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1877 A at auction Via - May 27, 2024
Seller Via
Date May 27, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1877 A at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1877 A at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1877 A at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1877 A at auction Karamitsos - April 14, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1877 A at auction Nomisma - April 1, 2024
France 20 Francs 1877 A at auction Nomisma - April 1, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date April 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1877 A at auction Rhenumis - March 21, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1877 A at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1877 A at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1877 A at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1877 A at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1877 A at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1877 A at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
France 20 Francs 1877 A at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1877 A at auction Heritage - February 29, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1877 A at auction Heritage - February 29, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
France 20 Francs 1877 A at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
France 20 Francs 1877 A at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
France 20 Francs 1877 A at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
France 20 Francs 1877 A at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction
France 20 Francs 1877 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
To auction
France 20 Francs 1877 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
To auction
France 20 Francs 1877 A at auction Nomisma - September 1, 2024
France 20 Francs 1877 A at auction Nomisma - September 1, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1877 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Third Republic Coins of France in 1877 All France coins France gold coins France coins 20 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search