France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1877 A "Type 1871-1898". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 12,759,057
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1877
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (254)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1877 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 681 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 30,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2018.
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition MS63 NGS
Selling price
Seller Via
Date May 27, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGS
Selling price
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Francs 1877 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
