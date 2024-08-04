Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1876 A "Type 1871-1898". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1876 A "Type 1871-1898" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 20 Francs 1876 A "Type 1871-1898" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 8,824,658

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1876
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (177)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1876 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1777 sold at the Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a. auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place June 15, 2023.

  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)
  • Artemide Aste (3)
  • Auction World (3)
  • Auctiones (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (13)
  • AURORA (2)
  • BAC (3)
  • Bertolami (3)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Creusy Numismatique (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • HARMERS (1)
  • Heritage (18)
  • Heritage Eur (6)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • ibercoin (8)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Inasta (1)
  • iNumis (5)
  • Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (11)
  • Künker (5)
  • Leu (1)
  • Lugdunum (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Nomisma (3)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Numisor (2)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (5)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Schulman (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Skanfil Auksjoner AS (1)
  • Soler y Llach (6)
  • Spink (6)
  • Stack's (7)
  • Stephen Album (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • TimeLine Auctions (2)
  • Tosunidis Coin House (3)
  • VL Nummus (7)
  • WAG (2)
  • Wójcicki (2)
France 20 Francs 1876 A at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
402 $
Price in auction currency 360 CHF
France 20 Francs 1876 A at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
391 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
France 20 Francs 1876 A at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1876 A at auction VL Nummus - May 18, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1876 A at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1876 A at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1876 A at auction Nomisma - April 1, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date April 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1876 A at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1876 A at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1876 A at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1876 A at auction Spink - January 18, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1876 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1876 A at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1876 A at auction HARMERS - November 1, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date November 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1876 A at auction Stack's - October 20, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date October 20, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1876 A at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1876 A at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1876 A at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1876 A at auction Artemide Aste - September 3, 2023
Seller Artemide Aste
Date September 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1876 A at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1876 A at auction ibercoin - July 20, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1876 A at auction GINZA - August 10, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date August 10, 2024
Condition VF
For the sale of 20 Francs 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

