France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1876 A "Type 1871-1898". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 8,824,658
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1876
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (177)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1876 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1777 sold at the Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a. auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place June 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
391 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date October 20, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
