Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1874 A "Type 1871-1898". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1874 A "Type 1871-1898" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 20 Francs 1874 A "Type 1871-1898" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,215,985

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1874
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1874 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 668 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place October 29, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Artemide Aste (2)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • GINZA (3)
  • Heritage (8)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Nomisma (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (1)
France 20 Francs 1874 A at auction Münzenonline - April 26, 2024
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
394 $
Price in auction currency 360 CHF
France 20 Francs 1874 A at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
345 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
France 20 Francs 1874 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1874 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1874 A at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1874 A at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1874 A at auction Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1874 A at auction GINZA - June 10, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date June 10, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1874 A at auction GINZA - June 10, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date June 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1874 A at auction Bertolami - April 6, 2023
Seller Bertolami
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1874 A at auction Artemide Aste - April 2, 2023
Seller Artemide Aste
Date April 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1874 A at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1874 A at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1874 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1874 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1874 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1874 A at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
France 20 Francs 1874 A at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1874 A at auction Artemide Aste - September 4, 2022
Seller Artemide Aste
Date September 4, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1874 A at auction Coin Cabinet - April 10, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 10, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1874 A at auction Coinhouse - December 19, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 20 Francs 1874 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 29, 2020
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Third Republic Coins of France in 1874 All France coins France gold coins France coins 20 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search