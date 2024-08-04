France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1874 A "Type 1871-1898". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,215,985
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1874
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1874 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 668 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place October 29, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
394 $
Price in auction currency 360 CHF
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
345 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller GINZA
Date June 10, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Bertolami
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Artemide Aste
Date April 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 10, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
