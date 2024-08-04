20 Francs 1874 A "Type 1871-1898". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1874 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 668 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place October 29, 2020.

Сondition UNC (17) AU (7) XF (9) VF (10) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (7) MS64 (2) MS63 (2) MS60 (1) Service NGC (9) PCGS (4)

