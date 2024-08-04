France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
20 Francs 1871 A "Type 1871-1898". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45161 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,508,494
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 20 Francs
- Year 1871
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1871 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21183 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 16,675. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
350 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 15, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Nomisma
Date November 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
