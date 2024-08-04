Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

20 Francs 1871 A "Type 1871-1898". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 20 Francs 1871 A "Type 1871-1898" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 20 Francs 1871 A "Type 1871-1898" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45161 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,508,494

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 20 Francs
  • Year 1871
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 20 Francs 1871 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21183 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 16,675. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

France 20 Francs 1871 A at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
412 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
France 20 Francs 1871 A at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
350 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
France 20 Francs 1871 A at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1871 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 28, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1871 A at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1871 A at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 15, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 15, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1871 A at auction Nomisma - November 27, 2022
Seller Nomisma
Date November 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1871 A at auction Leu - August 21, 2022
Seller Leu
Date August 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1871 A at auction iNumis - May 9, 2022
Seller iNumis
Date May 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1871 A at auction Coinhouse - December 19, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1871 A at auction iNumis - November 2, 2021
Seller iNumis
Date November 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1871 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1871 A at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1871 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 29, 2020
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1871 A at auction Heritage - October 11, 2020
France 20 Francs 1871 A at auction Heritage - October 11, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1871 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1871 A at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1871 A at auction Heritage - January 30, 2020
France 20 Francs 1871 A at auction Heritage - January 30, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1871 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 10, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 20 Francs 1871 A at auction Chaponnière - November 20, 2019
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 20, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 20 Francs 1871 A at auction iNumis - October 8, 2019
Seller iNumis
Date October 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
France 20 Francs 1871 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction
France 20 Francs 1871 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Francs 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

