France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
100 Francs 1905 A "Type 1878-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 32,25806 g
- Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 10,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 100 Francs
- Year 1905
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1905 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30110 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 50,400. Bidding took place May 3, 2023.
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
2677 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2265 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Inasta
Date September 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Francs 1905 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
