France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

100 Francs 1905 A "Type 1878-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 100 Francs 1905 A "Type 1878-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 100 Francs 1905 A "Type 1878-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 32,25806 g
  • Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 10,000

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 100 Francs
  • Year 1905
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1905 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30110 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 50,400. Bidding took place May 3, 2023.

France 100 Francs 1905 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
2677 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
France 100 Francs 1905 A at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2265 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
France 100 Francs 1905 A at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1905 A at auction Chaponnière - November 19, 2023
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1905 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1905 A at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1905 A at auction Auction World - April 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1905 A at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1905 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 14, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1905 A at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1905 A at auction Heritage - May 5, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1905 A at auction Auction World - April 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1905 A at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1905 A at auction V. GADOURY - October 23, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1905 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1905 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1905 A at auction Inasta - September 8, 2021
Seller Inasta
Date September 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1905 A at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1905 A at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1905 A at auction Nihon - June 13, 2021
Seller Nihon
Date June 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1905 A at auction Sovereign Rarities - April 27, 2021
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date April 27, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
