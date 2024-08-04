Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

100 Francs 1885 A "Type 1878-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 100 Francs 1885 A "Type 1878-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 100 Francs 1885 A "Type 1878-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 32,25806 g
  • Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,894

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 100 Francs
  • Year 1885
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (106)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1885 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1085 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 6,700. Bidding took place December 1, 2017.

France 100 Francs 1885 A at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
7500 $
Price in auction currency 7500 USD
France 100 Francs 1885 A at auction MDC Monaco - March 9, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1970 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
France 100 Francs 1885 A at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1885 A at auction Heritage - December 7, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 7, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1885 A at auction Aurora Numismatica - September 29, 2023
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date September 29, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1885 A at auction Stack's - September 13, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 13, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1885 A at auction Warin Global Investments - May 11, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 11, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1885 A at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1885 A at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1885 A at auction V. GADOURY - March 25, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1885 A at auction Stack's - March 1, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1885 A at auction Florange - January 18, 2023
Seller Florange
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1885 A at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1885 A at auction SINCONA - October 27, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1885 A at auction Bolaffi - May 27, 2022
Seller Bolaffi
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1885 A at auction Münzenonline - April 8, 2022
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1885 A at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1885 A at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1885 A at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1885 A at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 100 Francs 1885 A at auction Palombo - January 22, 2022
Seller Palombo
Date January 22, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
France 100 Francs 1885 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Francs 1885 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

