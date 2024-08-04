France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
100 Francs 1885 A "Type 1878-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 32,25806 g
- Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,894
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 100 Francs
- Year 1885
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (106)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1885 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1085 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 6,700. Bidding took place December 1, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
7500 $
Price in auction currency 7500 USD
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1970 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 7, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date September 29, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 11, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Florange
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
123 ... 6
