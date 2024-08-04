Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

10 Francs 1912 "Type 1899-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 10 Francs 1912 "Type 1899-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 10 Francs 1912 "Type 1899-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,2258 g
  • Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,755,507

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 10 Francs
  • Year 1912
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1912 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 235 sold at the 51 Gallery auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place October 17, 2014.

France 10 Francs 1912 at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
France 10 Francs 1912 at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
France 10 Francs 1912 at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
France 10 Francs 1912 at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1912 at auction Coin Cabinet - April 30, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1912 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
France 10 Francs 1912 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1912 at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1912 at auction Coin Cabinet - July 31, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 31, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1912 at auction Coin Cabinet - April 25, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 25, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1912 at auction Heritage - November 10, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1912 at auction Heritage - November 3, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 3, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1912 at auction Coin Cabinet - April 10, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 10, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1912 at auction Holmasto - December 18, 2021
Seller Holmasto
Date December 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1912 at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1912 at auction Aurea - June 11, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date June 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1912 at auction Warin Global Investments - March 9, 2021
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1912 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 18, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1912 at auction Künker - June 26, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1912 at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - March 31, 2019
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date March 31, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1912 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 10 Francs 1912 at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 17, 2018
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 17, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1912 at auction iNumis - October 9, 2018
Seller iNumis
Date October 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Francs 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

