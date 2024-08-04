10 Francs 1912 "Type 1899-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1912 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 235 sold at the 51 Gallery auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place October 17, 2014.

