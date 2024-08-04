France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
10 Francs 1912 "Type 1899-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,2258 g
- Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,755,507
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 10 Francs
- Year 1912
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1912 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 235 sold at the 51 Gallery auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place October 17, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 31, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 25, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 3, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 10, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Holmasto
Date December 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date March 31, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Francs 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
