France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

10 Francs 1910 "Type 1899-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 10 Francs 1910 "Type 1899-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 10 Francs 1910 "Type 1899-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,2258 g
  • Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,109,687

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 10 Francs
  • Year 1910
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1910 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 168 sold at the Maison Pruvost Numismatique auction for EUR 1,250. Bidding took place April 15, 2023.

France 10 Francs 1910 at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
France 10 Francs 1910 at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1910 at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1910 at auction Heritage Eur - May 13, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1910 at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1910 at auction Roxbury’s - October 20, 2023
Seller Roxbury’s
Date October 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1910 at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
France 10 Francs 1910 at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1910 at auction Coin Cabinet - July 31, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 31, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1910 at auction Coin Cabinet - July 31, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 31, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1910 at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 28, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1910 at auction Stack's - May 18, 2023
France 10 Francs 1910 at auction Stack's - May 18, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1910 at auction Heritage - May 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 18, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1910 at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - April 25, 2023
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date April 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1910 at auction Coin Cabinet - April 25, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 25, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1910 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1910 at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
France 10 Francs 1910 at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1910 at auction Pruvost - April 15, 2023
Seller Pruvost
Date April 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1910 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 14, 2023
France 10 Francs 1910 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 14, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1910 at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
France 10 Francs 1910 at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1910 at auction GINZA - February 11, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date February 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Francs 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

