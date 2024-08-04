France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
10 Francs 1910 "Type 1899-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,2258 g
- Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,109,687
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 10 Francs
- Year 1910
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1910 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 168 sold at the Maison Pruvost Numismatique auction for EUR 1,250. Bidding took place April 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Roxbury’s
Date October 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 31, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 31, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 18, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date April 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 25, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
