Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

10 Francs 1908 "Type 1899-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 10 Francs 1908 "Type 1899-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 10 Francs 1908 "Type 1899-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,2258 g
  • Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,650,337

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 10 Francs
  • Year 1908
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1908 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4220 sold at the Macho & Chlapovič auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place April 29, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Casa d'Aste - BOI - Banco dell'Oro d'Ivrea (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (2)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
France 10 Francs 1908 at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
France 10 Francs 1908 at auction Casa d'Aste - BOI - Banco dell'Oro d'Ivrea - May 1, 2024
France 10 Francs 1908 at auction Casa d'Aste - BOI - Banco dell'Oro d'Ivrea - May 1, 2024
Seller Casa d'Aste - BOI - Banco dell'Oro d'Ivrea
Date May 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
208 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
France 10 Francs 1908 at auction Macho & Chlapovič - May 2, 2024
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date May 2, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1908 at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1908 at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 28, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1908 at auction Coin Cabinet - April 25, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 25, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1908 at auction Tauler & Fau - December 12, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1908 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1908 at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
France 10 Francs 1908 at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1908 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
France 10 Francs 1908 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1908 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1908 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1908 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1908 at auction Kroha - September 16, 2016
Seller Kroha
Date September 16, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1908 at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2012
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1908 at auction Artemide Aste - July 1, 2011
France 10 Francs 1908 at auction Artemide Aste - July 1, 2011
Seller Artemide Aste
Date July 1, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1908 at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Francs 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Third Republic Coins of France in 1908 All France coins France gold coins France coins 10 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search