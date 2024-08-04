France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
10 Francs 1908 "Type 1899-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,2258 g
- Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,650,337
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 10 Francs
- Year 1908
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1908 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4220 sold at the Macho & Chlapovič auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place April 29, 2024.
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Casa d'Aste - BOI - Banco dell'Oro d'Ivrea
Date May 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
208 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date May 2, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 25, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Kroha
Date September 16, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Artemide Aste
Date July 1, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
