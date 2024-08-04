10 Francs 1908 "Type 1899-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1908 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4220 sold at the Macho & Chlapovič auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place April 29, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (4) VF (10) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service NGC (1)