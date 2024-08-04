France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
10 Francs 1907 "Type 1899-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,2258 g
- Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 3,363,875
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 10 Francs
- Year 1907
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1907 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1661 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 280. Bidding took place September 18, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 25, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Francs 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
