10 Francs 1907 "Type 1899-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1907 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1661 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 280. Bidding took place September 18, 2018.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (7) XF (23) VF (27) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS62 (2) AU58 (2) AU55 (2) Service PCGS (5) NGC (3)

