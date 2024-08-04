Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

10 Francs 1907 "Type 1899-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 10 Francs 1907 "Type 1899-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 10 Francs 1907 "Type 1899-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,2258 g
  • Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,363,875

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 10 Francs
  • Year 1907
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1907 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1661 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 280. Bidding took place September 18, 2018.

France 10 Francs 1907 at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
France 10 Francs 1907 at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
France 10 Francs 1907 at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1907 at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1907 at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1907 at auction VL Nummus - May 18, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1907 at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
France 10 Francs 1907 at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1907 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
France 10 Francs 1907 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1907 at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1907 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1907 at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1907 at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1907 at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1907 at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1907 at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1907 at auction Coin Cabinet - April 25, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 25, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1907 at auction Katz - April 6, 2023
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1907 at auction Katz - April 6, 2023
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1907 at auction MDC Monaco - March 4, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1907 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1907 at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
France 10 Francs 1907 at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Francs 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

