10 Francs 1906 "Type 1899-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1906 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5351 sold at the Bruun Rasmussen auction for DKK 6,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2023.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (6) XF (13) VF (29) F (2) No grade (10) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS62 (2) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) XF45 (2) Service PCGS (2) NGC (6)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Aurea (4)

Aureo & Calicó (5)

Cayón (1)

Coin Cabinet (2)

Coinhouse (1)

DNW (1)

GINZA (1)

Heritage (7)

Heritage Eur (2)

Hermes Auctions (6)

HERVERA (4)

Holmasto (1)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)

iNumis (2)

Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)

Katz (2)

Kroha (1)

Künker (3)

Monnaies d'Antan (2)

Numisbalt (2)

NumisCorner (1)

Schulman (1)

Soler y Llach (4)

Stack's (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (4)

WAG (1)