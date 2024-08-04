France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
10 Francs 1906 "Type 1899-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,2258 g
- Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 3,665,353
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 10 Francs
- Year 1906
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1906 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5351 sold at the Bruun Rasmussen auction for DKK 6,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Aurea (4)
- Aureo & Calicó (5)
- Cayón (1)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- Coinhouse (1)
- DNW (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Heritage (7)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Hermes Auctions (6)
- HERVERA (4)
- Holmasto (1)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- iNumis (2)
- Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
- Katz (2)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (3)
- Monnaies d'Antan (2)
- Numisbalt (2)
- NumisCorner (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (4)
- WAG (1)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 29, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
211 $
Price in auction currency 18150 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
221 $
Price in auction currency 19100 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 9, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 25, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Francs 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search