Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

10 Francs 1906 "Type 1899-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 10 Francs 1906 "Type 1899-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 10 Francs 1906 "Type 1899-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,2258 g
  • Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,665,353

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 10 Francs
  • Year 1906
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1906 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5351 sold at the Bruun Rasmussen auction for DKK 6,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aurea (4)
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (2)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Hermes Auctions (6)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (2)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • NumisCorner (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
  • WAG (1)
France 10 Francs 1906 at auction Hermes Auctions - July 29, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 29, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
211 $
Price in auction currency 18150 RUB
France 10 Francs 1906 at auction Hermes Auctions - July 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
221 $
Price in auction currency 19100 RUB
France 10 Francs 1906 at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1906 at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1906 at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1906 at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1906 at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1906 at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
France 10 Francs 1906 at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1906 at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - February 25, 2024
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1906 at auction Heritage - November 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 9, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1906 at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1906 at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 28, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1906 at auction Coin Cabinet - April 25, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 25, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1906 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1906 at auction Aurea - April 6, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1906 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1906 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1906 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1906 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1906 at auction Heritage - May 12, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1906 at auction GINZA - April 10, 2022
Seller GINZA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Francs 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Third Republic Coins of France in 1906 All France coins France gold coins France coins 10 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search