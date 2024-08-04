10 Francs 1905 "Type 1899-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1905 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 46 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 280. Bidding took place April 10, 2022.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (7) XF (8) VF (18) F (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) MS61 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (5)

