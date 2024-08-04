France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
10 Francs 1905 "Type 1899-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,2258 g
- Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,425,633
Description
- Country France
- Period Third Republic
- Denomination 10 Francs
- Year 1905
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1905 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 46 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 280. Bidding took place April 10, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
264 $
Price in auction currency 264 USD
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Search