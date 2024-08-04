Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

10 Francs 1905 "Type 1899-1914". Paris (France, Third Republic)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 10 Francs 1905 "Type 1899-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic Reverse 10 Francs 1905 "Type 1899-1914" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Third Republic

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,2258 g
  • Pure gold (0,0933 oz) 2,9032 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,425,633

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Third Republic
  • Denomination 10 Francs
  • Year 1905
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 10 Francs 1905 . Paris. This gold coin from the times of Third Republic struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 46 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 280. Bidding took place April 10, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (3)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Lugdunum (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (4)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
France 10 Francs 1905 at auction Heritage - May 16, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
264 $
Price in auction currency 264 USD
France 10 Francs 1905 at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
France 10 Francs 1905 at auction Coin Cabinet - July 31, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 31, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1905 at auction Künker - June 23, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1905 at auction Coin Cabinet - April 25, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 25, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1905 at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
France 10 Francs 1905 at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1905 at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1905 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 16, 2022
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1905 at auction Katz - November 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1905 at auction Coin Cabinet - April 10, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 10, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1905 at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1905 at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1905 at auction Cayón - October 7, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1905 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 18, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1905 at auction Bertolami - May 18, 2019
Seller Bertolami
Date May 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1905 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1905 at auction Lugdunum - November 15, 2018
Seller Lugdunum
Date November 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1905 at auction Auction World - July 17, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1905 at auction iNumis - March 7, 2017
Seller iNumis
Date March 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
France 10 Francs 1905 at auction Kroha - September 16, 2016
Seller Kroha
Date September 16, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 10 Francs 1905 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 12, 2015
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Francs 1905 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Third Republic Coins of France in 1905 All France coins France gold coins France coins 10 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search